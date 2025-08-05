Innovating While Drilling®News

Northern Endurance Partnership awards Halliburton CCS monitoring contract

Aug 5, 2025
Northern Endurance Partnership awards Halliburton CCS monitoring contract

Halliburton received a contract award to provide completions and downhole monitoring services for the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) carbon capture and storage (CCS) system in northeast England’s East Coast Cluster (ECC).

NEP is a joint venture that includes BP, Equinor, and TotalEnergies. It was formed in 2020 as the ECC CO₂ transportation and storage provider, which will transport and store CO₂ emissions from the Teesside and Humber regional industrial clusters.

Halliburton will manufacture and deliver the majority of the equipment required for this project from its UK completion manufacturing facility in Arbroath.

The NEP infrastructure includes a CO₂ gathering network and onshore compression facilities, as well as a 145-km offshore pipeline and subsea injection and monitoring systems for the Endurance saline aquifer, located around 1,000 m below the seabed. The infrastructure will transport and permanently store up to an initial 4 million tons/yr of CO₂.

