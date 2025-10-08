Hunting signs OCTG contract for offshore Guyana
Hunting executed a $20 million contract to deliver oil country tubular goods (OCTG) accessories to support deepwater drilling operations offshore Guyana. The contract supports a leading operator in the Stabroek Block. Deliveries are now under way.
High-specification accessories are engineered to withstand the extreme pressures and environmental conditions typical of complex well completions, ensuring structural integrity and reliable performance under the most demanding offshore conditions.