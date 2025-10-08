NewsThe Offshore Frontier

Hunting signs OCTG contract for offshore Guyana

Oct 8, 2025
0 223 Less than a minute
Hunting signs OCTG contract for offshore Guyana

Hunting executed a $20 million contract to deliver oil country tubular goods (OCTG) accessories to support deepwater drilling operations offshore Guyana. The contract supports a leading operator in the Stabroek Block. Deliveries are now under way.

High-specification accessories are engineered to withstand the extreme pressures and environmental conditions typical of complex well completions, ensuring structural integrity and reliable performance under the most demanding offshore conditions.

Oct 8, 2025
0 223 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Chevron names Kevin McLachlan to lead Exploration; Liz Schwarze to retire

Oct 8, 2025

Scott Tinker: Taking a balanced approach to energy transition is more important than ever

Oct 8, 2025

Students discuss value of networking, IADC scholarships at 2025 Annual General Meeting

Oct 8, 2025

NOV taking look at nuclear-powered drillships

Oct 8, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button