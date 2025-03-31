NewsThe Offshore Frontier

CNOOC makes 100-million-ton oilfield discovery of Huizhou 19-6

Mar 31, 2025
CNOOC Limited made a major oilfield discovery of Huizhou 19-6 in the deep and ultra-deep plays of the South China Sea, which adds over 100 million tons of oil equivalent in-place.

Huizhou 19-6 oilfield is located in the eastern South China Sea, with an average water depth of approximately 100 meters. The main oil-bearing plays are Paleogene Enping Formation and Wenchang Formation, and the oil property is light crude.

The discovery well HZ19-6-3 was drilled and completed at a depth of 5,415 me, which encountered a total of 127 m oil and gas pay zones. The well was tested to produce 413 barrels of crude oil and 2.41 million cu ft of natural gas per day. Through continued exploration, the proved in-place volume of Huizhou 19-6 oilfield has exceeded 100 million tons of oil equivalent.

