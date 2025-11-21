Innovating While Drilling®News

D-Tech rolls out OmniSteer rotary steerable platform

Nov 21, 2025
D-Tech launches OmniSteer rotary steerable platform

D-Tech commercialized its OmniSteer rotary steerable platform following field deployment that exceeded 1 million ft drilled across multiple basins over a decade.

The OmniSteer platform integrates the RSTConnect surface software with updated downhole mechanical design. The system architecture allows operators to test, calibrate and monitor tool performance in real time. Features include AI-based analytics, real-time downlink mapping and autonomous closed-loop steering to reduce downlink times and improve directional control.

Downhole upgrades include redesigned steering assemblies, improved hydraulics and wear-resistant components to extend service life. The platform’s configurable design supports high-dogleg trajectories, geothermal wells and high-temperature environments. Firmware updates provide additional stick-slip mitigation and enhance data quality during drilling operations.

