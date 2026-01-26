NewsPeople, Companies and Products

Brandon Pye named Senior VP Sales & Marketing at Patterson-UTI

Jan 26, 2026
0 850 Less than a minute
Brandon Pye named Senior VP Sales & Marketing at Patterson-UTI

Patterson-UTI welcomed Brandon Pye as its new Vice President of Sales & Marketing. Mr Pye brings more than 17 years of sales and marketing experience in the oil and gas industry, most recently serving as Vice President of Sales and Marketing at MS Directional.

Throughout his career, he has built and grown strategic customer partnerships by aligning solutions with operator objectives. His leadership and expertise will further strengthen Patterson-UTI Drilling’s commitment to providing innovative solutions and exceptional value for our customers.

Jan 26, 2026
0 850 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Lime Petroleum signs Borr Drilling jackup for drilling campaign in Benin

Akrake finishes drilling AK-2H well as Sèmè Field nears production restart

Jan 27, 2026
Genel Energy restores Kurdistan output and advances Oman Block 54 testing plans

Genel mobilizes drilling programs across Kurdistan, Oman, Somaliland

Jan 27, 2026

Valeura drills longest horizontal well in Gulf of Thailand

Jan 27, 2026
A*STAR, Halliburton launch NEX Lab to advance well completion innovation

A*STAR, Halliburton launch NEX Lab to advance well completion innovation

Jan 26, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button