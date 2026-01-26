Brandon Pye named Senior VP Sales & Marketing at Patterson-UTI

Patterson-UTI welcomed Brandon Pye as its new Vice President of Sales & Marketing. Mr Pye brings more than 17 years of sales and marketing experience in the oil and gas industry, most recently serving as Vice President of Sales and Marketing at MS Directional.

Throughout his career, he has built and grown strategic customer partnerships by aligning solutions with operator objectives. His leadership and expertise will further strengthen Patterson-UTI Drilling’s commitment to providing innovative solutions and exceptional value for our customers.