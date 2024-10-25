Global and Regional MarketsNewsThe Offshore Frontier

Beach Energy brings more natural gas to the East Coast

Oct 25, 2024
Beach Energy delivered first gas from two development wells to the Otway Gas Plant, marking completion of the largest-ever offshore drilling and development program in the Otway Basin.

The two Thylacine West wells are approximately 70 km offshore from Port Campbell in Victoria, Australia at a depth of about 100 m, and will deliver much-needed natural gas to the East Coast market.

Beach is progressing plans for the next phase of the offshore Victoria drilling to deliver further natural gas supply to the East Coast market. Beach is currently undertaking consultation for the preparation of two Environment Plans (the Drilling EP and the Well Completions and Interventions EP).

