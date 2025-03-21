NewsThe Offshore Frontier

Petrogas achieves milestone with sidetrack well at A12 platform

Mar 21, 2025
Petrogas Achieves Milestone with Successful Sidetrack Well at A12 Platform

Petrogas E&P Netherlands has completed a sidetrack well at the A12 Central Process Platform, where they re-used an existing non-producing well to target an infill sand. The new well, drilled using advanced techniques, is expected to enhance production.

In 2014, Petrogas purchased all the outstanding shares of Chevron Exploration and Production Netherlands B.V. (CEPN), including its subsidiary Chevron Transportation B.V. (CT). The Dutch assets A/B and P/Q are now held under Petrogas Exploration and Production Netherlands.

The purchase included operating working interests in 11 blocks in the Dutch sector of the North Sea. This includes seven blocks, with working interests ranging from 23.5% to 34.1%, which make up the A/B Gas Project. Also included are working interests ranging from 46.7% to 80% in three blocks that contain other producing fields and a 100% working interest in the P2 exploration block.

