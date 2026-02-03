NewsOnshore Advances

Baytex targets Duvernay growth with rig program

Feb 3, 2026
Baytex targets Duvernay growth with rig program

In its year-end 2025 update, Baytex highlighted a shift toward its Canadian energy assets following the sale of its US operations. The company is planning continued development and drilling activity in high-return areas such as the Duvernay and heavy oil plays.

In the Duvernay, the company has one rig currently running, drilling the first of a four-well pad on its southern acreage, with completion operations scheduled in Q2 and the first wells expected to be onstream by mid-year. The subsequent pad drilling campaigns are targeted to come onstream during Q3 and Q4 of 2026.

