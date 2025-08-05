MCF positions drilling rig at Kinsau-1A, updates Reudnitz Z2a testing results

MCF Energy announced an operational update for the Kinsau-1A well in Lech, Germany and an update on the Phase 2 testing program for the Reudnitz Z2a well.

The RED Drilling Rig 202 arrived at the Kinsau-1A drill site and is rigging up, with the Kinsau-1A well anticipated to begin drilling operations in the coming days. It is projected that the Kinsau-1A well will reach total depth in approximately 30 days. After drilling is completed, testing will be performed with a workover rig, so well results will likely be known later in Q3 2025.

The Kinsau-1A drilling project is a re-entry and redrill of the Kinsau-1 discovery well, originally drilled in 1983 by Mobil, which produced impressive test results of over 24 million cu ft of gas and condensate per day.

Reudnitz Z2A is a horizontal well is completed within the middle Permian Rotliegend sandstone reservoir, which is productive throughout Germany. At the beginning of the Phase 2 test the well head pressure was found to be 230 bars when the coil tubing entered the well. To stimulate production from the well it was attempted to place and squeeze some 20 m³ of 20% HCl to dissolve the calcium carbonate in the mud cake and some 14 cu m of BSD-40N scale dissolver to dissolve calcium sulfate scale in the near wellbore region. It was not possible to squeeze the entire volume of 20% HCl into the formation.