NewsOnshore Advances

NWD rig returns to field operations after tower damage

Aug 5, 2025
The National Oil Wells Drilling & Workover Company (NWD) announced the return of its Rig 12 drill to field operations with the Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO), following the successful completion of maintenance on its tower and base.

The 2,000 HP rig was taken out of service in October 2023 due to damage to the tower and base during routine transport operations. It subsequently underwent a thorough maintenance operation by national technicians from the NWD.

On 19 July the rig began its second drilling mission following maintenance on well G322-51, located in the Nafoora oil field of the Sirte Basin in Libya, at a depth of approximately 10,000 ft.

