Global and Regional MarketsNewsOnshore AdvancesThe Offshore Frontier

Baker Hughes: Latest advances in flexible pipe technology can help drillers boost efficiencies

Dec 12, 2023
0 963 Less than a minute

Flexible pipe systems have been a staple in oil and gas production, and in drilling, for years. However, the technology is constantly evolving as the demands for it have grown and diversified, said Domenico Di Giambattista, VP of Flexible Pipes Systems at Baker Hughes. In this video interview with DC, Mr Di Giambattista talks about some of the new developments in flexible pipe technology, along with the ways in which these developments can help drillers. He also speaks about the latest offerings Baker Hughes has in its flexible pipe portfolio.

Dec 12, 2023
0 963 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Aker BP extends contract with Odfjell Drilling semisubmersible through 2026

Dec 15, 2023

Neptune Energy makes Kyrre discovery & confirms Ofelia volumes in Gjøa area offshore Norway

Dec 13, 2023

Corva, Nabors see early results from partnership on automation system

Dec 13, 2023

Occidental to acquire CrownRock, strengthen onshore portfolio with Permian Basin assets

Dec 12, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button