Baker Hughes: Latest advances in flexible pipe technology can help drillers boost efficiencies

Flexible pipe systems have been a staple in oil and gas production, and in drilling, for years. However, the technology is constantly evolving as the demands for it have grown and diversified, said Domenico Di Giambattista, VP of Flexible Pipes Systems at Baker Hughes. In this video interview with DC, Mr Di Giambattista talks about some of the new developments in flexible pipe technology, along with the ways in which these developments can help drillers. He also speaks about the latest offerings Baker Hughes has in its flexible pipe portfolio.