Murphy Oil reports on new wells, workovers, field development

Murphy Oil provided Q2 operational updates on its onshore new well delivery program, Gulf of Mexico workovers, Lac Da Vang (Golden Camel) field development and preparations for exploration and appraisal wells planned for H2 2025.

At its Eagle Ford Shale (EFS) asset, Murphy brought online 24 operated wells and 10 gross non-operated wells. The company continues to modify completion designs and operating practices to deliver improved well performance.

The Tupper Montney asset saw five new wells brought online. Murphy tested a new completion design for those 10 wells, with approximately 50% higher proppant loading.

The company completed its Samurai #3 workover and returned the well to production. Early in Q3 2024, the Khaleesi #2 workover was completed, and the well was returned to production in July. In addition, they are progressing the Marmalard #3 workover and expect to resume production from the well in August.

In Vietnam, Murphy’s Lac Da Vang (Golden Camel) field development execution continues as construction of the LDV-A platform’s jacket was completed and is being prepared for installation early in the Q4. Furthermore, fabrication of the LDV-A platform’s topsides, the Floating Storage and Offloading (FSO) vessel’s hull and turret, pipelines, flexible risers and subsea structures are all progressing on schedule for first oil in Q4 2026.