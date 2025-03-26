People, Companies and Products

Shell chooses McDermott for enterprise framework agreement

Mar 26, 2025
McDermott has been selected by Shell for an Enterprise Framework Agreement (EFA) for engineering and procurement services and integrated project management team services (IPMT). The EFA has a duration of three years with two one-year optional extensions.

The scope of the agreement encompasses the full suite of McDermott’s offerings across its Low Carbon Solutions, Offshore Middle East, and Subsea and Floating Facilities business lines. McDermott will leverage its global engineering centers and expertise to support Shell with developing and executing world-class feasibility and front-end engineering solutions.

McDermott has a longstanding relationship with Shell and is executing a large portfolio of deepwater projects for them in the US Gulf of Mexico, Trinidad and Tobago, Western Australia and in Malaysia.

