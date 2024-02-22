Tethys Oil signs contract for exploration well onshore Oman

Tethys Oil is continuing its operational activities on Block 58 onshore Oman. The preparations for the drilling of the first exploration well, Kunooz-1, in the Fahd area are ongoing and a rig contract has been signed with Gulf Oilfield Services (GOS).

GOS SPC is fully owned by Kuwait Drilling Company KSC (KDC) and has been drilling in Block 7 Oman, contracted with Hydrocarbon Finder E&P, utilizing heavy rigs since May 2022. The company has achieved zero lost time incidents, including one full year of achieving goal zero milestones. In less than two years, the company has managed to achieve more than 60% Omanization.

“We are very pleased to have signed a drilling rig contract with GOS for the first exploration well on the Kunooz prospect as they have a strong track record of safe and efficient drilling operations,” said Magnus Nordin, Managing Director of Tethys Oil. “We plan to commence drilling on the high-potential prospect, estimated to hold unrisked recoverable prospective resources of more than 100 mmbo, in mid-April.”