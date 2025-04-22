BW Energy appraisal well confirms potential for future Bourdon development cluster

BW Energy’s second sidetrack DBM-1 ST2 well confirmed the substantial oil discovery with good reservoir and fluid quality of the Bourdon prospect in the Dussafu License offshore Gabon, announced on 7 March 2025. Management estimates indicate 56 million barrels oil in place of which approximately 25 million barrels are considered recoverable.

“The appraisal well confirms the potential for establishing a new development cluster with a production facility following the MaBoMo blueprint. We expect at least four producing wells,” said Carl K. Arnet, CEO of BW Energy. “We continue to successfully expand the Dussafu reserve base which, together with multiple additional prospects yet to be to be drilled, will support long-term production and value-creation in Gabon.”

Initial data shows that oil from Bourdon field has the lowest viscosity of the Dussafu discoveries measuring an average of 3.5 centipoise (cp), compared to 5 cp and 7 cp for the Hibiscus/Tortue and Ruche fields, respectively.

Evaluation of logging data and formation pressure measurements confirm approximately 11.2 m of pay in an overall hydrocarbon column of 35.2 m in the Gamba formation. The well was drilled by the Norve jack-up rig to a total depth of 4,731 m.

Bourdon is located approximately 15 km west of FPSO BW Adolo and 7.5 km southeast of the MaBoMo facility. The discovery will enable the company to book additional reserves not included in its 2024 Statement of Reserves.