A*STAR, Halliburton launch NEX Lab to advance well completion innovation

Jan 26, 2026
Halliburton and the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), Singapore’s public sector research and development (R&D) agency, announced the launch of the Next-Generation Energy Xccelerator Joint Lab (NEX Lab). This initiative aims to accelerate the development and commercialization of advanced well completion technologies for the energy industry.

NEX Lab is a S$35 million project that will serve as a collaborative hub for research, engineering and testing. The lab will streamline the transition from early-stage innovation to field deployment by integrating design, prototyping and validation activities under one program.

