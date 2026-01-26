NNPC/Chevron JV discovers hydrocarbons at Awodi-07 well offshore Nigeria

NNPC and Chevron Nigeria recorded a successful hydrocarbon discovery at the Awodi-07 appraisal and exploration well in Nigeria’s shallow offshore western Niger Delta.

The Awodi-07 well was spudded on 30 November 2025 and drilled to a total depth of 12,420 ft measured depth. Drilling operations were completed on 28 December 2025, following wireline logging and fluid sampling.

The well encountered a total of approximately 675 ft of hydrocarbon-bearing reservoirs, including 310 ft in appraisal intervals consistent with pre-drill expectations and 365 ft across six additional exploration sands.

NNPC said the discovery demonstrates continued exploration success within the joint venture acreage and highlights the effectiveness of ongoing appraisal and exploration drilling programs in the western Niger Delta shallow offshore area.

The partners will proceed with further technical evaluation to determine development options and next-phase appraisal planning.