Valeura drills longest horizontal well in Gulf of Thailand

Valeura Energy completed the development drilling campaign at Block B5/27 in the Gulf of Thailand, with one well establishing a new region-wide benchmark for horizontal drilling length. The JSB-28ST2H horizontal development well achieved a horizontal interval of approximately 3,875 ft, the longest drilled in the Gulf of Thailand to date.

The drilling program comprised one deviated and eight horizontal wells drilled in the Jasmine and Ban Yen fields, all of which were brought onstream as producers. Several wells were engineered to intersect additional appraisal targets en route to their primary objectives, identifying further oil accumulations that will inform future infill campaigns and support enhanced recovery across the fields.

In two wells drilled from the Jasmine B platform, Valeura adopted an innovative approach by re-using shallower sections of existing wellbores, sidetracking through existing 7-inch casing to drill the new horizontal sections. This method reduced drilling time and mitigated drilling risk in certain downhole intervals.

All horizontal wells in the campaign were completed using autonomous inflow control devices to manage fluid inflow and improve reservoir performance, a technology Valeura is expanding across its Gulf of Thailand drilling operations.

The company has one drilling rig contracted through August 2026, and its 2026 work program calls for 16 development and appraisal wells across the Jasmine, Nong Yao and Manora fields to sustain production and extend reservoir life.