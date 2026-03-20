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Eni lines up 23-well offshore campaign for Indonesia deepwater gas hubs

Mar 20, 2026
0 352 1 minute read
Eni lines up 23-well offshore campaign for Indonesia deepwater gas hubs

Eni is preparing a multi-well offshore drilling campaign in Indonesia as part of the development of its deepwater gas hubs in the Kutei basin, with plans calling for 23 producing wells across two project areas.

The drilling program will target the Gendalo–Gandang (South Hub) and Geng North–Gehem (North Hub) developments offshore East Kalimantan, forming the backbone of the projects’ subsea production systems.

For the South Hub, the development plan includes the drilling of seven producing wells in water depths of approximately 1,000–1,800 m, tied back to the existing Jangkrik floating production unit.

In the North Hub, Eni plans a larger campaign with 16 producing wells in deeper waters of 1,700–2,000 m, supported by subsea systems connected to a new floating production, storage and offloading unit (FPSO).

Mar 20, 2026
0 352 1 minute read

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