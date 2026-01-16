Vår Energi delivers well test results at Goliat Ridge

Vår Energi announced the completion of the appraisal well with two production tests on the Zagato structure in the Goliat Ridge discovery in the Barents Sea, confirming reservoir quality and adding recoverable volumes.

The well was drilled approximately 7 km northeast of the Vår Energi-operated Goliat field. The production tests confirmed good quality reservoirs and oil quality similar to the Goliat field.

The latest well tested two intervals with each showing maximum flow rates of more than 4,000 barrels of oil per day, confirming reservoir quality.