Archer adds third super-spec rig to Vaca Muerta fleet

Archer was awarded an additional five-year contract, with two one-year extension options, from YPF for a super-spec drilling rig in its Vaca Muerta fleet. The contract carries an estimated value of approximately $90 million over the firm term and extends Archer’s long-term position in the Argentine shale play.

The rig will be equipped with managed pressure drilling technology and leased from Patterson-UTI, marking the third additional super-spec rig Archer has added to its Vaca Muerta fleet as part of its ongoing growth plan. The first of the three rigs began operations in late June 2026, the second is expected to mobilize during July 2026 and the third is expected to commence operations in Q1 2027.