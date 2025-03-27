Aquaterra Energy secures well intervention contract in Nigeria

Aquaterra Energy has secured a multi-million-dollar, multi-year contract with Intrepid Energy to deliver a bespoke subsea well intervention equipment package for a project in Nigeria. Aquaterra Energy’s turnkey well access package will enable IEL to conduct intervention operations across multiple mature oil wells in the region, supporting enhanced reservoir production.

The contract includes the supply of a complete seabed-to-surface intervention system and package, spanning from the subsea tree to surface intervention equipment. Key components include Aquaterra Energy’s TRT tieback tooling, which provides production bore and annular access, a lightweight well pressure control system, and an ISO 13628-7 qualified open water intervention riser with an integrated tensioning system.

In addition to equipment provision, Aquaterra Energy will also deliver ongoing offshore engineering support throughout the project.

The 7-3/8” lightweight well access solution, has been specifically engineered for deployment from jackups and lift boats. This innovative approach offers a cost-effective and operationally efficient alternative to floating vessels, reducing intervention costs while maintaining high safety and performance standards.