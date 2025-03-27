Northern Lights joint venture invests in expansion of CCS project

Equinor, Shell and TotalEnergies have made a final investment decision (FID) to progress phase two of the Northern Lights development. The investment by the Northern Lights JV owners is 7.5 billion NOK. This includes the award of €131 million (~1,5 billion NOK) from the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) funding scheme, approved by the European Commission last year.

Phase two of the development will increase the total injection capacity from 1.5 million tons of CO2 per year (Mtpa) to at least 5 Mtpa. The expansion through phase two builds on existing onshore and offshore infrastructure and includes additional onshore storage tanks, a new jetty, and additional injection wells.

This development phase is expected to be completed and ready for operation in the second half of 2028. Equinor will remain the technical service provider (TSP) for phase two, responsible for development, construction and operation on behalf of the partnership.

The first phase of the Northern Lights project aimed to demonstrate feasibility of a new business model, solutions and operations through collaboration among authorities, customers and project partners. With strong support by the Norwegian government’s Longship initiative, phase one is fully booked. Northern Lights is prepared to receive CO2 from emitters, offering a secure and permanent storage solution for CO2.

Phase one operations are planned for this summer, with CO2 from Heidelberg Materials’ cement factory in Brevik expected to arrive at the receiving terminal near Kollsnes on Norway’s west coast. Additionally, Northern Lights will store CO2 from the Hafslund Celsio waste-to-energy plant in Oslo, as part of the Longship project.