Optime Subsea secures contract with Equinor for ROCS system offshore UK

Optime Subsea has agreed to a contract with Equinor to deliver its Remote Operated Controls System (ROCS). The collaboration is between Optime, operator Equinor and its partner Ithaca on the Rosebank field, a deepwater field located west of Shetland in the British sector of the North Sea.

The ROCS system transforms the installation of production tubing in subsea wells by eliminating the need for umbilicals. This results in significantly safer and faster operations while reducing the need for personnel in the red zone on the rig.

Optime has already delivered multiple ROCS systems and observes that this is gradually becoming a new standard method for such operations.

The planned operation for the implementation of ROCS on the Rosebank field is scheduled for June 2025. This marks the beginning of an exciting collaboration between Optime Subsea and Equinor, representing the first ROCS contract between the two companies.