Aker BP establishes MMO alliance with Aker Solutions

Feb 17, 2026
Aker BP established a mechanical maintenance operations (MMO) alliance with Aker Solutions aimed at improving offshore execution, reliability and efficiency across Aker BP-operated assets on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

Under the alliance, Aker Solutions will deliver MMO services covering wellhead, subsea and topsides mechanical systems, with a focus on standardized work processes, digital tools and improved planning and execution of offshore maintenance activities. The collaboration is intended to support safer operations and more predictable maintenance campaigns.

The MMO model integrates engineering, maintenance preparation and offshore execution, enabling closer coordination between operator and contractor. Aker BP said the alliance builds on its established alliance-based operating model and is designed to support long-term field operations and integrity management.

The agreement will be implemented across selected Aker BP assets and is structured to allow continuous improvement through shared performance targets and joint development of work methods.

