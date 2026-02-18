Condor reports on Uzbekistan drilling progress, well reactivations

Condor Energy provided an operational update on its ongoing drilling program in Uzbekistan, reporting progress on multiple wells and infrastructure work as part of its first phase of activity in the country.

The company said drilling operations continue at its heavy oil and gas project, with the first horizontal well successfully drilled and drilled ahead into the lateral section following intermediate casing installation. A second drilling rig has now spud a third well, with intermediate casing also set and lateral drilling underway.

Condor said that completion, testing and production preparations are advancing on the initial wellbore, while surface and downhole workover activity continues across the field to ready additional wells for future production.

Separately, Condor noted ongoing facility and pipeline upgrades to support steady production and reliable well operations, with field teams focused on execution and monitoring of reservoir response throughout the program.

The company continues drilling multiple targets under its multi-well Uzbekistan drilling plan, with activities aimed at identifying and evaluating hydrocarbon zones and reactivating legacy wellbores in its area of operations.