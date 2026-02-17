Prospera makes progress on well reactivations and field operations

Prospera Energy provided an operational update highlighting continued progress in reactivating legacy wells and improving field performance across its producing assets.

The company reported ongoing well reactivation and workover activity, including mechanical repairs, artificial lift optimization and production restarts on previously shut-in wells. These operations are focused on restoring stable production from existing wellbores rather than drilling new wells.

Prospera also outlined progress on infrastructure and facility work, including pipeline replacements and surface equipment upgrades designed to improve reliability and reduce downtime during field operations. The company noted that these improvements support smoother production operations and safer well servicing activities.

Operational efforts continue to center on workovers, monitoring and incremental production optimization, with field teams applying established completion and production techniques to mature assets.