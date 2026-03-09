NewsSafety and ESG

Axess expands asset integrity work on Noble Viking jackup in Southeast Asia

Mar 9, 2026
Axess Group expanded its affiliation with Noble Corp in Southeast Asia through an Asset Integrity Management (AIM) contract.

Under the agreement, Axess will deploy a multi-skilled rotation team onboard the Noble Viking jackup rig to provide inspection services supporting the unit’s operations in the Philippines, Brunei, Papua New Guinea and Malaysia.

The work will be carried out under Axess’ Total Rig Integrity Management framework, which consolidates inspection and integrity activities through rotating multi-skilled teams to support rig operations.

Axess and Noble have an existing collaboration that includes a long-term asset integrity contract covering Noble operations in Guyana.

