Valeura drills three wells from Manora A platform, brings all onstream

Valeura drilled two infill development wells and one appraisal well from the Manora A platform offshore Thailand, with all three wells completed as oil producers and brought onstream.

The campaign included the MNA-41 appraisal well, the MNA-35ST1 sidetrack and the MNA-42H horizontal development well. Following the drilling results, Valeura completed all three wells for production.

The MNA-41 well was drilled as a deviated appraisal well to evaluate two reservoir intervals. The well encountered oil pay in the 300-series sand reservoir and five oil pay zones in the 400/500-series reservoir. It was completed as a commingled oil producer and is now on production.

The MNA-35ST1 well was drilled as a sidetrack to the existing MNA-35 well to develop the same reservoir intervals targeted by MNA-41. Two pay zones were encountered in the 300-series sands, while five pay zones were encountered in the 400/500-series reservoir sands. The well has been completed as a producer from the 400/500 reservoir sands.

The MNA-42H well was drilled as a horizontal development well in the 300-series sand reservoir. The well’s 1,046-ft lateral section encountered 556 ft of net oil pay and has been completed as a horizontal oil producer.

Following startup of the new wells, average oil production from the Manora field increased from approximately 1,950 bbl/day prior to the campaign to about 2,626 bbl/day.

After completing the Manora campaign, the contracted drilling rig mobilized to the Nong Yao field on Block G11/48, where Valeura Energy plans to drill additional production wells from the Nong Yao A and Nong Yao B wellhead platforms.