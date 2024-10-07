Innovating While Drilling®People, Companies and Products

Aerion launches The ARM fluids management system

Oct 7, 2024
The ARM provides real-time insights and AI-driven analytics.

Aerion introduced The ARM, a system designed to give operators direct oversight of critical drilling fluid conditions, helping crews stay ahead in the most challenging environments.

The ARM shows critical fluid parameters are known in real time including mud weight, oil and water ratios, viscosity, solids content, and temperature, using sensors specifically designed for the rugged conditions of drilling operations. The system’s AI-driven analytics identifies shifts in fluid properties that could disrupt performance so operators can make precise adjustments.

The ARM centralizes all essential data into one coherent view by connecting directly with rig control systems. This integration enables crews to see the full picture, anticipate changes, and act decisively when conditions evolve.

Oct 7, 2024
