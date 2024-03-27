ADNOC announces first production from Belbazem offshore block

ADNOC announced the start of crude oil production from its Belbazem offshore block. It is operated by Al Yasat Petroleum, a joint venture between ADNOC and China National Petroleum Corporation. ADNOC’s approach to developing the block includes leveraging operational synergies with adjacent fields, artificial intelligence (AI) and digitalization to enhance efficiency and safety while reducing emissions and cost.

“ADNOC continues to maximize value from Abu Dhabi’s resources while reducing our carbon footprint to ensure a secure, reliable and responsible supply of energy to customers locally and internationally,” said Abdulmunim Saif Al Kindy, ADNOC Upstream Executive Director.

Production capacity will ramp up to 45,000 bpd of light crude and 27 million standard cu ft per day of associated gas, contributing to ADNOC’s target of reaching 5 million bpd by 2027 and enabling UAE gas self-sufficiency.

Al Yasat is pioneering the implementation of AI modeling and analysis tools across its offshore concession area. The Belbazem block uses WellInsight, an AI tool developed to analyze reservoir data and manage operations for enhanced safety and performance. The block will also integrate advanced technologies already deployed at Al Yasat’s Bu Haseer offshore field to optimize production and reservoir management.