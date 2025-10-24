News

ADM consortium wins advisory role for Guyana offshore project

Oct 24, 2025
Aberdeen Drilling Management (ADM) and partners in the Deepwater Development Consortium (DWDC) have secured their first assignment in Guyana. The consortium, which includes ADM, Future Energy Partners and Teyshas Energy LLC, will advise the Government of Guyana on safety, environmental assurance and operational integrity related to offshore developments in the Stabroek Block.

DWDC was formed to combine member expertise in subsurface, wells, operations, decommissioning and other disciplines to support conventional and emerging energy projects. In addition to its Guyana work, the group continues to advise the country’s Ministry of Natural Resources on operational planning and is pursuing opportunities in Namibia, including oil and gas, carbon capture and hybrid-energy initiatives.

