Georgina Energy receives environmental approval for Hussar well in Western Australia

Georgina Energy received formal Environmental Management Plan (EMP) approval to drill the Hussar prospect in exploration permit EP513.

The company’s subsidiary, Westmarket Oil & Gas, secured the approval from the Western Australian Department of Mines, Petroleum and Exploration for its Well Management Plan (WMOG-DR-PL-02 Rev 2) and Environmental Plan (WMOG-EN-PL Rev 01).

The authorization clears the way for Georgina to begin site preparations, including airstrip and access-road repairs and drill-pad construction, ahead of final drilling approval. The Hussar well will target the Townsend Formation, with a secondary objective in the fractured basement reservoir, to evaluate helium, hydrogen and natural gas potential.