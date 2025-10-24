News

Valaris adds multiple UK North Sea extensions, updates fleet status

Oct 24, 2025
The Valaris 123's sister rig, the Valaris 121, working at the Earn prospect.
Photo: Dana Petroleum

Valaris Limited reported several new awards and contract extensions for its offshore drilling fleet, including multiple jackups working in the UK North Sea.

According to the company’s October 2025 Fleet Status Report, total backlog now stands at approximately $4.5 billion. Recent activity includes a five-well drillship contract in Egypt, expected to begin in Q2 2026 with an estimated value of $140 million.

In the UK North Sea, VALARIS 121 received a 194-day extension from Shell, beginning in February 2026 and adding about $25 million in backlog. VALARIS Norway also secured a 150-day extension with Ithaca Energy, set to start in August 2026 and valued at roughly $18 million.

