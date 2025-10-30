NewsPeople, Companies and Products

Citizen Energy launches $20 million drilling fund focused on Anadarko Basin

Oct 30, 2025
Unit Drilling’s Rig 103 is working for QEP Energy in the Granite Wash in the Anadarko Basin. QEP has 41,000 net acres under lease that are prospective for the Granite Wash.

Citizen Energy Ventures lanuched the Citizen Energy 2025 Drilling Fund, a $20 million private placement offering designed to establish long-life oil and natural gas reserves through a drilling program in Oklahoma’s Anadarko Basin.

Covering nearly all of western Oklahoma, the Anadarko Basin is approximately 50,000 sq mi in size, seven mi deep and crosses into four states. The 2025 Drilling Fund will consist of interests in eight wells in the basin’s Cherokee Formation, which is composed of conventional reservoirs and source rocks with proven reserves.

