Citizen Energy launches $20 million drilling fund focused on Anadarko Basin

Citizen Energy Ventures lanuched the Citizen Energy 2025 Drilling Fund, a $20 million private placement offering designed to establish long-life oil and natural gas reserves through a drilling program in Oklahoma’s Anadarko Basin.

Covering nearly all of western Oklahoma, the Anadarko Basin is approximately 50,000 sq mi in size, seven mi deep and crosses into four states. The 2025 Drilling Fund will consist of interests in eight wells in the basin’s Cherokee Formation, which is composed of conventional reservoirs and source rocks with proven reserves.