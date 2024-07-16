Drilling Rigs & AutomationGlobal and Regional MarketsOnshore AdvancesPeople, Companies and Products

A first for KOC: Company signs contracts with five local companies

Jul 16, 2024
Photo credit: KOC

Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) has signed nine five-year contracts with five local companies to provide drilling rigs for heavy oil production operations in NK fields. These contracts signal the first time KOC has signed with local companies, supported by international companies qualified in drilling and well workover operations, with the aim of creating and establishing local companies in this field.

The five companies are the Operational Energy Company, Kuwait Well Drilling Company, Emkan Company, the Zenith Group for Drilling & Maintenance of Oil Wells, and the Refineries Engineering Company.  The contracts provide around 125 job opportunities for Kuwaitis.

