Halliburton offers continuous subsurface fracture monitoring with Sensori

Halliburton has introduced Sensori, a technical service that provides subsurface fracture monitoring.

Through automation, cloud processing and data analytics, the Sensori service provides continuous, real-time subsurface feedback for multiple well pads across an entire asset. With the integration of non-intrusive downhole diagnostics, the service allows more frequent quality subsurface measurements.

This service allows operators to take fracture monitoring to scale with faster, more confident access to subsurface insight that helps improve fracturing economics and recovery.