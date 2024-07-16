Innovating While Drilling®People, Companies and Products

Halliburton offers continuous subsurface fracture monitoring with Sensori

Jul 16, 2024
Photo credit: Halliburton

Halliburton has introduced Sensori, a technical service that provides subsurface fracture monitoring.

Through automation, cloud processing and data analytics, the Sensori service provides continuous, real-time subsurface feedback for multiple well pads across an entire asset. With the integration of non-intrusive downhole diagnostics, the service allows more frequent quality subsurface measurements.

This service allows operators to take fracture monitoring to scale with faster, more confident access to subsurface insight that helps improve fracturing economics and recovery.

