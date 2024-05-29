Salunda secured a multi-year contract to install its Crew Hawk red zone monitoring solution on a jackup in the Middle East. The award marks the organization’s first installation on a jackup in the region.

Crew Hawk wirelessly monitors hazardous working environments in real time, tracking individuals and equipment to provide anonymized feedback that focuses on safe operations and minimizing risk.

When an individual enters an exclusion or red zone, it triggers an alarm, sending notifications to both the individual’s personal locator and the area authority, allowing both parties to take corrective action. Uniquely, Crew Hawk interfaces with active equipment, directly alerting personnel who are most at risk.

“This contract win marks a significant milestone for Salunda as one of several deployments in the Middle East,” said Alan Finlay, Salunda CEO. “We are pleased to be partnering with our colleagues in the region to improve safety for staff and optimize performance within a safety-critical industry.”

Users of Crew Hawk, which has MET, IECEx and ATEX certification, can set up perimeters in the working environment around areas that pose the greatest risk to personnel. For dynamic situations, a zone can be triggered around activated equipment or machinery. Individuals then receive direct alerts if they enter these zones, and Salunda’s proprietary MTES (Motion trigger and e-stop) technology can be used to pause equipment.

Crew Hawk has already been used to track workforce assets and provide an additional layer of awareness and alerts to operational plans while working with rig control solutions.

Performance dashboards offer an overview of operational and safety statistics, while a playback feature allows for a more in-depth investigation of zone violations or incidents in a work area. Heatmaps of the location of individuals in locations can be used to optimize operating procedures, people placement and area layout.