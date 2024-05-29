Fortress Downhole Tools expands operations with 4 new locations

Fortress Downhole Tools opened four new strategic locations – in Carlsbad, N.M., serving the Permian Delaware Basin; Alice, Texas, serving the Eagle Ford Basin; Fort Morgan, Colo., serving the DJ Basin; and Smithton, Penn., serving the Marcellus Basin. This growth will enhance Fortress’ ability to serve key basins with increased efficiency and responsiveness. “We are thrilled to expand our footprint into these critical regions,” said Craig Falgout, Executive VP at Fortress. “By establishing a presence in Carlsbad, Alice, Fort Morgan and Smithton, we can provide even better support to our customers, ensuring they have access to the tools and services they need to succeed in their operations.” Each new facility is strategically located to offer rapid response times and localized expertise, enhancing operational efficiency and minimizing downtime for clients. The expansion aligns with Fortress’ mission to deliver innovative, reliable solutions that drive success in the oil and gas industry.