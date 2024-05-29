Noble Resilient secures contract with Harbour Energy

Noble announced a new contract for the Noble Resilient with Harbour Energy. The well intervention contract is expected to span between 30 to 70 days and is estimated to commence in July 2024. The contract will start in direct continuation of its current program with Wintershall in Denmark and prior to commencement of the previously announced contract with Petrogas.

“By securing this contract with Harbour Energy for a CNS platform in the UK, we are creating a smoother transition between these two important projects. We very much appreciate the opportunity to support Harbour Energy,” said Blake Denton, SVP of Marketing and Contracts for Noble.