TotalEnergies increases interest in offshore Nigeria block OPL257

Nov 21, 2025
TotalEnergies will deepen its position offshore Nigeria by acquiring an additional operated interest in Block OPL257. The transaction increases the company’s stake from 40% to 90%, with Conoil Producing holding the remaining 10%.

OPL257 covers approximately 370 sq km and is located roughly 150 km offshore Nigeria, adjacent to Block PPL261 where the Egina South discovery was made. The company plans to drill an appraisal well on the OPL257 side of Egina South in 2026.

Development plans anticipate a subsea tie-back to the Egina FPSO located about 30 km from the discovery.

