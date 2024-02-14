Zephyr Energy receives approval for State 36-2R well in US

Zephyr Energy has received state and federal sundry notice approvals for the amendment of the drilling permit related to the forthcoming “twinned” redrill of the State 36-2 well. These were the final regulatory approvals required for the Company to spud the State 36-2R well on its project in the Paradox Basin, Utah, US

The company will now move to execute a rig contract. It will update the market on the expected timeline for the spud of the State 36-2R well upon the award of the contract. Bid processes for other major services are also underway.

The State 36-2R well’s main objective is to target the same Cane Creek reservoir natural fracture network which was successfully intersected by the State 36-2 well in 2023.

“We are pleased to have cleared the final regulatory hurdles for the spud of the State 36-2R well and look forward to next steps, including the execution of a rig contract and mobilization of operations to the site,” stated Colin Harrington, Zephyr’s Chief Executive.