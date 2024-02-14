NewsOnshore Advances

Zephyr Energy receives approval for State 36-2R well in US

Feb 14, 2024
0 98 1 minute read

Zephyr Energy has received state and federal sundry notice approvals for the amendment of the drilling permit related to the forthcoming “twinned” redrill of the State 36-2 well. These were the final regulatory approvals required for the Company to spud the State 36-2R well on its project in the Paradox Basin, Utah, US

The company will now move to execute a rig contract. It will update the market on the expected timeline for the spud of the State 36-2R well upon the award of the contract.  Bid processes for other major services are also underway.

The State 36-2R well’s main objective is to target the same Cane Creek reservoir natural fracture network which was successfully intersected by the State 36-2 well in 2023.

“We are pleased to have cleared the final regulatory hurdles for the spud of the State 36-2R well and look forward to next steps, including the execution of a rig contract and mobilization of operations to the site,” stated Colin Harrington, Zephyr’s Chief Executive.

Feb 14, 2024
0 98 1 minute read

Related Articles

Rystad Energy: Gas is the new oil in Caspian market

Feb 14, 2024

DeepOcean secures services contract with ExxonMobil offshore Guyana

Feb 14, 2024

Military methodology helps Seadrill bolster safety training for offshore supervisors

Feb 13, 2024

Leadership critical in helping personnel create cultures of safe decision making

Feb 13, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button