Reactive Downhole Tools announces leadership restructuring

Reactive Downhole Tools (Reactive), provider of high-performance well completion solutions and technologies to the global oil and gas industry, has announced a significant restructuring of its senior management team.

Under the leadership of CEO Mike Allen, Niall Urquhart has been appointed as COO. Joining Reactive in 2015, Mr Urquhart has overseen operations across the Middle East, one of the company’s most successful locations, since its entrance to the region. He draws on 16 years of industry experience and holds engineering degrees from both Strathclyde and Robert Gordon Universities, as well as currently working towards an MBA.

Chris Barnes has been appointed as Chief Technical Officer, responsible for driving the continued success of Reactive’s swellable downhole tools and the development of complementary solutions. Already sitting on industry advisory bodies such as API, Chris has worked with Reactive since its inception in 2012 and brings 33 years of global technical, testing and operational experience with him.

Further strengthening its global footprint, the company is investing significantly in the development of a new research and development test center within Abu Dhabi – Reactive’s first such facility in the region. The state-of-the-art center aims to replicate the success achieved by the company’s Houston, Texas facility. Cementing its commitment to the Middle East, Mr Allen relocated to Abu Dhabi in Q3 2023.