DeepOcean secures services contract with ExxonMobil offshore Guyana

Ocean services provider DeepOcean has been awarded a contract by ExxonMobil Guyana for the

provision of subsea construction and inspection, maintenance and repair services (IMR) offshore Guyana, South America. The deal marks its first major contract with ExxonMobil in the Americas.

Under the contract, DeepOcean will plan and execute a wide range of subsea activities, including subsea construction and jumper installations as well as subsea IMR work, at ExxonMobil Guyana’s operations at the Stabroek Block, located approximately 120 miles offshore Guyana.

DeepOcean will deploy the Siem Day multi-purpose support vessel to conduct subsea operations. It is equipped with a 250te crane as well as technology and features that enable efficient and safe operation seven in the harshest offshore environments. The vessel boasts a large deck space, advanced dynamic positioning systems and dual ROV spreads, ensuring superior performance and maximum productivity.

“We are highly committed to delivering high-quality subsea services and solutions, and we look forward to working closely with ExxonMobil Guyana to support their operations in the various field developments in the Stabroek Block,” stated Tony Stokes, President of DeepOcean’s American operation.