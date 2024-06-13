Woodside achieves first oil in Senegal

Woodside has successfully started oil production from the Sangomar field offshore Senegal, marking a significant milestone as the country’s first offshore oil project.

“This is an historic day for Senegal and for Woodside,” said Woodside CEO Meg O’Neill. “First oil from the Sangomar field is a key milestone and reflects delivery against our strategy. The Sangomar project is expected to generate shareholder value within the terms of the production sharing contract.”

Sangomar Field Development Phase 1 is a deepwater project that includes a stand-alone floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) facility with a nameplate capacity of 100,000 barrels/day, as well as subsea infrastructure that is intended to facilitate subsequent project phases.

Thierno Ly, General Manager of Petrosen E&P, also commented on reaching this milestone: “First oil from the Sangomar field marks a new era not only for our country’s industry and economy, but most importantly for our people.”