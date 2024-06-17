ABL Group completes acquisition of Ross Offshore

ABL Group, an energy and marine consultancy, has finalized its transaction to acquire 100% of Ross Offshore shares, which will operate under the AGR brand.

AGR is an engineering consultancy in well engineering, drilling project management, technical safety, decommissioning, subsurface and asset evaluation services. It also provides expertise in energy transition technologies carbon capture, transport and storage (CCS) and geothermal.

Ross Offshore is a provider of drilling and well management services for operators. The company’s subsurface services include reservoir and field development, exploration, reserve audits and due diligence, and carbon capture and storage and resourcing services.

The combination of AGR and Ross Offshore will further strengthen the group’s center of technical excellence in wells, reservoirs, and marine and survey management.

“We look forward to bringing Ross Offshore into the growing AGR family, where we will work together within oil and gas, marine & survey management, and on energy transition projects including offshore wind, CCS and geothermal drilling,” said Svein Sollund, CEO of AGR.

In addition to its wells and reservoir offering, Ross Offshore provides services within marine mobilization services, HSEQ consulting, and contracts and logistics support.

“Joining forces with Ross Offshore allows us to expand our technical offering in drilling project management, well engineering, and subsurface and asset evaluations, as well as to further enhance our capacity to support marine operations & rig management worldwide,” Mr Sollund said.