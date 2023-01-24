Woodmac image J/F 2023 Markets

Uncategorized

Jan 24, 2023
Production growth in the deepwater sector to 2032 will be primarily driven by Brazil, Guyana and Mozambique as there have been few commercial discoveries in the more mature basins.
Jan 24, 2023
