NTSA J/F 2023 Wirelines image

Jan 24, 2023
Of the 931 blocks and part-blocks offered in the UK’s 33rd offshore oil and gas licensing round, 258 received bids from 76 companies. The NSTA said it will prioritize licenses for blocks that have the potential to produce quickly.
