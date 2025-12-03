Global and Regional MarketsNews

Wood awarded brownfield EPC scope in Trinidad

Wood’s joint venture company, Massy Wood, was awarded the engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) and commissioning contract associated with the topsides brownfield development of BP’s Juniper platform, as part of the Ginger development located off the coast of Trinidad.

Massy Wood will deliver detailed brownfield engineering and execute critical topside upgrades on the Juniper platform. The scope includes enhancements to subsea pipeline corrosion protection and the integration of methanol injection systems, enabling safe well startup and flexible operations.

