Pantheon begins flow-back on Dubhe-1 well on Alaska North Slope

Pantheon Resources’ Dubhe-1 well has moved into active flow-back, with gas flowing and intermittent light-oil shows as the well continues to clean up. About one-fifth of the injected stimulation fluid has been recovered to date, and a stable production rate will only be established once more fluids are evacuated.

Drilling on Dubhe-1 was completed earlier this year, targeting a gas- and liquids-bearing interval beneath the TAPS corridor. The current flow-back campaign is designed to confirm reservoir deliverability and production potential ahead of future development planning on the North Slope.